Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida By Elizabeth Wolfe, Travis Caldwell, Kelly McCleary and Aditi Sangal, CNN Sep 29, 2022 A bridge on the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during Hurricane Ian. WBBH WESH reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from her car that was stuck in flood waters from Hurricane Ian. WESH The Venice Theater takes damage during Hurricane Ian. City of Venice, Florida Fort Myers Fire Department assess damage and needs within the City of Fort Myers post Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Fire Department Estero Fire Rescue clear streets and evacuating those that need help following Hurricane Ian. Estero Fire Rescue Equipment currently staged at Tallahassee International Airport to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tallahassee Intl Airport Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County. Pasco County Sheriff's Office A fallen tree partially blocked the westbound lane in Pasco County. Pasco County Sheriff's Office Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL Lauren Barlow Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL Lauren Barlow Emergency responders evacuated 61 residents living in Naval base housing at Naval Station Key West from Hurricane Ian. US Fleet Forces Flooding along Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples, Florida due to Hurricane Ian. City of Naples A view along the shore of the north side of Memorial Causeway, where several boats have washed up amid the winds of Hurricane Ian. Clearwater Police A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian approaching Florida on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. ET. NOAA/NASA The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.