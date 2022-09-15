Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm, packing winds of 50 mph with even higher gusts, was about 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands late Thursday morning.
The tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher) which extend 140 miles from the center of the storm have prompted multiple governments across the northern Leeward Islands to issue tropical storm warnings.
Tropical storm warnings now cover Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.
"The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday," the NHC wrote.
A tropical storm watch was also issued for Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin.
A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.
Besides the strong winds, these islands in the path of the storm could see flooding rains of anywhere between 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts of 8 to 12 inches across portions of eastern Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.
"These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain," the hurricane center explained.
By early next week, the system is forecast to be near Hispaniola, where it will be weakened by interaction with the island's mountainous terrain.
