Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Train derailment and fire reported in Rockwood, Maine as officials warn of potential hazardous materials

  • Updated
  • 0
A train carrying potentially hazardous materials derailed near Rockwood, Maine on April 15.

 Rockwood Fire & Rescue

A train carrying potentially hazardous materials derailed and caught on fire Saturday in a village in central Maine, officials said.

The Rockwood Fire and Rescue Department said the train derailed north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake -- the largest body of fresh water in the state.

It is not yet clear what materials the train may have been carrying or which company is involved.

CNN has contacted the fire department for further details.

Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said there was a train derailment Saturday in Northern Somerset County and multiple state and local responders were "on scene".

Smith said the Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department and Maine Forest Service were expected to release a joint statement on the derailment later Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing.

