Top Chicago-area prosecutor drops 8 murder cases connected to former detective accused of police misconduct

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&