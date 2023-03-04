Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' star, dead at 61

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground are inundated east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&