Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tom Holland is taking a social media break for the sake of his mental health

Tom Holland, pictured here in Madrid on February 8, said social media apps have become detrimental to his mental well-being.

 Jose Oliva/Getty Images

Tom Holland says he is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, who has been absent from digital platforms in recent weeks, made a fleeting return to Instagram on Sunday to announce he had deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.

In the three-minute video, the 26-year-old actor said social media apps had become "detrimental" to his mental state, and that he "spirals" when he reads things about himself online.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he told his 67.7 million followers.

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app," he said.

Holland, who is currently dating his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-star Zendaya, also used his "very, very brief" return as an opportunity to spotlight UK-based teenage mental health charity Stem4, which he supports through his organization The Brothers Trust.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of," he added.

Holland signed off by telling fans he was "going to disappear from Instagram again" but thanked them for their "love and support"

He said: "I love you all and I'll speak to you soon."

Holland's candid video prompted praise from fans and fellow celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, who commented, "Love you man."

Professional wrestler Ricochet wrote: "Man, you're an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and mental health, so take care and come back better than ever!"

