 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Sunday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 PM CDT Saturday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months

  • Updated
  • 0
This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months

Duane Ketterman won thousands of dollars in the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months.

 Maryland Lottery

For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months.

Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

Ketterman's purchases first paid off in early July, when he won $18,000 in one of the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax game.

Last weekend, while on a family trip to Queen Anne's County, Maryland, Ketterman won again, claiming $30,785 in another Racetrax game.

"I couldn't believe I won the first time," Ketterman told lottery officials while claiming his prize in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to the release. "So, when I saw this one, I was just stunned."

The 43-year-old Millsboro, Delaware, resident picked his winning numbers at random, says the release. He found out about his win when his family stopped for breakfast.

"I checked the ticket on my Lottery app and, after a moment to wrap my head around it, showed my wife," Ketterman said, according to the release. "She was as surprised as I was. More, even."

Ketterman has no immediate plan for his unexpected winnings, hoping to put them away for a rainy day instead.

"Something will come up, good or bad," he said, "and we'll have this to help handle it."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.