Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

This key inflation measure fell, but remains painfully high

  • Updated
  • 0
Price hikes took a breather in July, fueling hopes that inflation has peaked

Runaway consumer prices took a breather in July. A woman shops for groceries on July 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

A benchmark measure of inflation slowed in July after surging in the previous month, offering a glimmer of hope that the painful inflation Americans are facing could moderate in the coming months.

The Producer Price Index, which captures prices paid to producers for their goods and services, was 9.8% higher in July, compared with a year earlier. That's a slowdown from a sharp 11.3% year-over-year spike in June, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell by 0.5%, down from a revised 1% month-over-month increase in June.

Largely attributed to a cooling-off of record-high energy prices, these lower numbers are generally seen as a sign of progress in the fight against inflation. However, economists warn that yet another double-digit inflation reading sends a strong signal that the economy is not out of the inflationary woods yet.

Producer prices are generally more volatile than consumer prices, since cost fluctuations generally don't get wholly passed through to consumers. But these expenses are partially reflected in what Americans pay for goods and services, and a high number is generally viewed as a harbinger of rising prices on consumer goods.

This new producer price data comes one day after the closely watched Consumer Price Index for July showed that the prices Americans pay for everything from food to electricity increased by 8.5% over the past year, a slower pace than the 9.1% increase in June.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.