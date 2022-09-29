Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida

Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. A flooded Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples Florida on September 28, is pictured here.
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Florida as one of the strongest storms on record for the area. The view of Hurricane Ian from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 26 is pictured here.
Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. A flooded Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples Florida on September 28, is pictured here.
City of Naples
The Venice Theater takes damage during Hurricane Ian.
City of Venice, Florida
Fort Myers Fire Department assess damage and needs within the City of Fort Myers post Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Fire Department
Estero Fire Rescue clear streets and evacuating those that need help following Hurricane Ian.
Estero Fire Rescue
Equipment currently staged at Tallahassee International Airport to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Tallahassee Intl Airport
Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
A fallen tree partially blocked the westbound lane in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL
Lauren Barlow
Lauren Barlow
Emergency responders evacuated 61 residents living in Naval base housing at Naval Station Key West from Hurricane Ian.
US Fleet Forces
Flooding along Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples, Florida due to Hurricane Ian.
City of Naples
A view along the shore of the north side of Memorial Causeway, where several boats have washed up amid the winds of Hurricane Ian.
Clearwater Police
A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian approaching Florida on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. ET.
NOAA/NASA
NASA via AP
WESH reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from her car that was stuck in flood waters from Hurricane Ian.