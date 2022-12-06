The very last 747 jumbo jet is about to roll off Boeing's assembly line

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing along and north of Interstate 88 in north central Illinois may allow for fog to create patchy slick road conditions early this morning, especially on bridge decks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&