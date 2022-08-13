 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A postman drives a United States Postal service (USPS) mail delivery truck through Washington, DC on August 13, 2021. The US Postal Service is raising rates for the holidays.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

For the third year in a row, the United States Postal Service is hiking the prices of its delivery services -- but just for a few months.

The postal service is requesting a temporary price increase on a variety of mail services for the peak holiday season to offset rising delivery costs. The USPS said in a statement the temporary rate adjustments are "similar to ones in past years that help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season."

The price increases, which will range from 25 cents to upwards of $6 per package, would go into effect on October 2, 2022 and last through January 22, 2023 for individuals and businesses on mailings that include Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and First-Class Package Service.

"These temporary rates will keep USPS competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume," it said. The Postal Regulatory Commission still has to approve the higher rates.

The USPS enacted similar temporary price increases In 2020 and 2021 because of heightened demand and extra shipping costs.

Last month, the cost of a US postage stamp increased by 2 cents, raising the cost of mailing a first-class letter by 3.4%, to 60 cents. A price hike that modest seems almost quaint given that overall consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, the fastest pace in 40 years.

Parcels and packages are where the Postal Service is really making its money today. The USPS handles final delivery of many packages shipped by Amazon and other online retailers, with items delivered in bulk to the post office nearest to the buyer's home.

