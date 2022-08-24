The flood threat continues in the South as a 'flash flood emergency' is issued for parts of central Mississippi

The extreme influx of moisture that has been slowly moving across the South is delivering another day of flooding rains, this time across northern Louisiana and central Mississippi.
Extremely heavy rainfall across parts of central Mississippi Wednesday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a "flash flood emergency" -- the highest designation for a flood warning -- for the city of Jackson, as well as communities just east of the city, including Morton and Forest.
"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the National Weather Service in Jackson warned, adding "flash flooding is already occurring." Parts of I-20 near Morton have already been closed due to flooding, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation reports relayed to the weather service.
Between 6 and 12 inches of rain has already fallen, the weather service's warning Wednesday said, with between 2 and 4 more inches possible.
This storm system delivered a summer's worth of rainfall in Dallas, Texas, between Sunday and Monday. This led to flash flooding across the metro area, sweeping cars off the roadways and flooding homes and apartments.
These excessive rains moved east into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, delivering 3 to 5 inches of rain or more across a widespread area.
But the worst isn't over, and meteorologists there said that the flood threat for the region will continue through the evening, and widespread flash flooding is likely.
"Area soils are saturated, with streams and bayous running high from the last several days of rain," the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, said.
A slight risk -- level 2 of 4 -- stretches from western Alabama through much of the Texas Coast. Any place in these risk areas has the potential to receive 3 to 6 inches of rain or more on Wednesday.
A little over 4 million people are under flood watches, which are in effect through late Wednesday from Texas to Mississippi.
The excessive rains are expected to spread into Alabama while lingering across Mississippi on Thursday.
"This system is forecast to gradually weaken over the next couple of days," the WPC said. "A slow tapering trend of the heavy rain is forecast by Friday but more scattered thunderstorms can be expected to develop along the Gulf Coast."
