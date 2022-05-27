 Skip to main content
The Fed's favorite inflation measure fell in April, but prices are still uncomfortably high

CNN's Julia Chatterley speaks with International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about the concerns she and business leaders have discussed about "economic fragmentation" and the slowing of global growth.

Another key tracker of consumer prices took a breather in April, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The price index measuring Personal Consumption Expenditures rose by 6.3% year over year in April. It was a slower pace than in March.

Stripping out more volatile items like food and energy, core PCE inflation, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of consumer prices, rose by 4.9% over the same period, slightly less than in March.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

