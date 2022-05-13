Tech groups ask Supreme Court to put Texas social media censorship law on hold

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 750 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen in the past hour and a half. Additional rainfall
amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as
well as other poor drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pecatonica, Durand and Seward.

Flash flooding of Sumner Creek, Pink Creek, Otter Creek, and Grove
Creek can be expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can
be expected over the area. This additional rain will result
in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo,
Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand,
Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores,
Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Tech groups ask Supreme Court to put Texas social media censorship law on hold

  • 0

Two prominent lobbying groups representing the tech industry's biggest companies are asking the US Supreme Court to step in and block a Texas law that lets the state's residents sue large social media platforms for alleged censorship, two days after a federal appeals court allowed the law to take effect.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice said Friday they had filed an application for an emergency stay with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, asking for Texas' HB 20 law to be prevented from taking effect until it makes its way through lower courts. Alito can either unilaterally decide on the request or refer it to the full Supreme Court.

Texas's law, which was blocked last year but reinstated by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, makes it illegal for any social media platform with 50 million or more US monthly users to "block, ban, remove, deplatform, demonetize, de-boost, restrict, deny equal access or visibility to, or otherwise discriminate against expression." As a result, it also creates enormous uncertainty about how social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will function in the state.

"Texas HB 20 strips private online businesses of their speech rights, forbids them from making constitutionally protected editorial decisions, and forces them to publish and promote objectionable content," Chris Marchese, counsel for NetChoice, said in a statement shared with CNN Business. "We are hopeful the Supreme Court will quickly reverse the [appeals court's decision], and we remain confident that the law will ultimately be struck down as unconstitutional."

Between them, NetChoice and CCIA represent several of the tech industry's biggest companies, with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok among their members.

This week's ruling, and the expected pushback from the tech lobbying groups, potentially sets the stage for what could be a Supreme Court showdown over First Amendment rights and, possibly, a dramatic reinterpretation of those rights that affects not just the tech industry but all Americans — and decades of established precedent.

-- CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you