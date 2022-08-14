 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

St. Louis heart transplant recipient meets family of organ donor

  • Updated
St. Louis heart transplant recipient meets family of organ donor

Cheston's family was able to listen to the beat of his heart again, but this time through Garmer.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Heart transplant recipient Darren Garmer met the family of the organ donor who saved his life.

In November of 2019, Garmer had a severe heart attack with 100% blockage in a main artery. In August of 2020, Garmer was listed on the transplant list.

Five months later on January 11, 2021, Garmer got the call that changed his life.

“At 4:04 is when I received a call and I heard ‘Hi this is Mary and I’m your transplant coordinator. The doctor has selected a heart for you,’” Garmer says. “It’s every emotion that you have simultaneously. You’re excited. You’re scared. It’s bewilderment. You’re nervous.”

That heart was donated by 30-year-old Tennessee resident Cheston Miller, who died after being hit by a car.

Cheston’s father, Andy Miller, describes him as a loving, funny and giving person. All of that is what led Cheston to become an organ donor.

“We didn’t have to talk with the donor people at all,” Miller says. “He had taken care of it. We would all save our family’s grief if we go ahead and do that, in the event that it happens. Life is short and it can happen to anyone at any moment.”

Garmer wrote a letter to the Miller family, hoping to meet them one day.

“On a soul level, I bonded with Cheston’s heart in the hospital,” Garmer says. “I feel this magnetized feeling to wanna know them and hug them and be a friend to them.”

That meeting happened for the first time on Saturday. Garmer met Cheston’s mother, father and brothers. The meeting happened one week before what would have been Cheston’s 32nd birthday.

Cheston’s family was able to listen to the beat of his heart again, but this time through Garmer.

“The legacy of their loved one won’t be forgotten because with every beat of my heart, they live through me,” Garmer says.

Both Garmer and the Miller family urge people to consider becoming organ donors.

Additionally, they are asking everyone to remember just how precious life is.

For more information about organ donation please visit Barnesjewish.org/donatelife or organdonor.gov/sign-up.