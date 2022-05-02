Spirit rejects JetBlue's offer, saying it wants to be bought by Frontier

Spirit Airlines said it will stick with its deal to be purchased by Frontier Airlines, rejecting a more lucrative competing offer from JetBlue Airways.
The airline said it doesn't believe regulators would allow JetBlue to buy Spirit.
"We believe a combination of JetBlue and Spirit has a low probability of receiving antitrust clearance so long as JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines remains in existence," said a letter from Spirit to JetBlue released early Monday. "Given this substantial completion risk, we believe JetBlue's economic offer is illusory, and Spirit's board has not found it necessary to consider it."
JetBlue announced Monday that it was offering Spirit a $200 million break-up fee if the deal is not completed for antitrust reasons. But a spokesperson from Spirit said the company's board rejected the break-up fee offer, too.
JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Spirit's rejection of its offer and whether or now plans to pursue a hostile bid to buy Spirit.
