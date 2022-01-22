Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats over filibuster stance that blocked voting rights legislation

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and sharply reduced visibilities with the heaviest snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&