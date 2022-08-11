 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Shell and Chevron shut Gulf of Mexico oil platforms after small leak halts pipelines

  • Updated
  • 0
A platform supply vessel sits anchored next to the Chevron Corp. Jack/St. Malo deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. Shell and Chevron shut oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico after a leak knocked a pair of pipelines offline.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

Shell and Chevron both said on Thursday that the companies halted oil production at several platforms in the Gulf of Mexico following a small leak that knocked a pair of pipelines offline.

Shell shuttered three deepwater platforms. In a statement provided to CNN, Shell said it is "coordinating with local authorities and mobilizing personnel and equipment to assess the situation."

But late Thursday, a Shell spokesperson said that repairs were underway and that the company expected both pipelines to be back in service Friday. The leak, which the company said involved approximately two barrels of oil, was contained.

The company confirmed that its Mars and Amberjack Pipelines were shut because of a leak at the Fourchon booster station. That outage prompted Shell to shut its Mars, Ursa and Olympus platforms.

Those three platforms produced an average of 202,000 barrels per day in 2021, according to Shell. The United States produces nearly 12 million barrels of oil per day.

Shell said it is looking at "alternative flow paths." The company's "top priorities remain the protection of people, the community, the environment, and our assets," the Shell said in its statement.

Chevron also confirmed to CNN the closure of three of its platforms: the Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti, and Big Foot facilities. Those three platforms are connected to the Amberjack Pipeline, the company said.

