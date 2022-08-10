 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Runaway consumer prices took a breather in July, fueling hopes that inflation has peaked

  • Updated
Good inflation news: Online shopping prices are suddenly falling fast

Dozens of packages are lined up along a Manhattan street as a FedEx truck makes deliveries on December 06, 2021 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Runaway inflation took a breather in July, with consumer prices increasing by 8.5% year over year, a slower pace than the 9.1% increase in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

On a month-to-month basis, prices held steady, compared to the 1.3% increase in June.

Core inflation, which does not include volatile food and fuel components, was unchanged on a year-over-year basis after June's 5.9% jump.

Months' worth of elevated numbers for the Consumer Price Index, which covers a wide array of goods and services Americans buy, pose a growing challenge for the Federal Reserve, which has committed to reining in soaring prices while trying to avoid plunging the economy into a recession.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.