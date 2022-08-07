 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, P.I.' star, dies at 83 after a car crash

  • 0

Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on the 1980s hit show "Magnum, P.I.," died Sunday, his daughter announced. He was 83.

Mosley died surrounded by family after being injured in a car crash last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition, the actor's daughter Ch-a Mosley said Saturday on Facebook. No further details about the crash were available.

"We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all," his daughter said as she announced his death. "I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of "Magnum, P.I." alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988. Mosley also made an appearance in a more recent reboot of the hit show, as another character, John Booky, according to his IMDb page.

In addition to "Magnum, P.I.," the Los Angeles native played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper."

He also appeared on "Sanford and Son," "Love Boat," "Kojak," "The Rockford Files," "Starsky and Hutch" and dozens of other TV series.

