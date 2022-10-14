 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Ringo Starr cancels all North American tour dates after testing positive for Covid again

Ringo Starr, pictured here in Worcester on June 3, has tested positive for Covid-19 twice this month.

 Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette/USA Today Network

Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 again.

The former Beatles drummer tweeted Thursday that he was "surprised" by his positive test result.

On October 3, the musician postponed several tour dates across Canada and the US after being diagnosed with Covid-19, before tweeting Monday that he was "on the road again" following a negative test.

On Thursday, however, the 82-year-old told fans: "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid."

"The rest of the tour is off," he added, signing off with his trademark "peace and love."

Remaining dates on the tour had been planned for California and Mexico.

In June, two members of his All Starr Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for the virus, forcing 12 show dates to be rescheduled. These shows were originally planned for 2020.

