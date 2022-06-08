President Biden talks gun control with Jimmy Kimmel for his first in-person late night appearance

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties, including in and near Rockford, Belvidere, and Harvard. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This also includes Interstates 39 and 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&