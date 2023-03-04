 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Overturned gas tanker explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

  • Updated
  • 0
 @jam87530075/Twitter

One person died after an overturned gas tanker exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, causing damage to nearby homes and vehicles as city officials advised residents to avoid the area.

Flames and smoke billowed into the air after the tanker exploded on US Route 15 in the western Maryland city, about 50 miles west of Baltimore, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for Maryland State Police (MDSP).

The driver of the tanker died in the incident, Snyder confirmed to CNN by phone. No other fatalities or injuries were immediately reported, Snyder added.

"Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker," MDSP said in a tweet.

Southbound lanes of the highway were reopened Saturday afternoon, while northbound lanes remained closed as authorities investigated the crash, according to MDSP.

Frederick's Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) personnel were also at the scene "of what appears to be a tanker explosion," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a Facebook post. The mayor is asking residents to avoid the area.

The state's Fire Marshal and Department of the Environment were also notified and are responding to the scene, MDSP said.

"We are providing all available resources to assist with this incident. We will continue to support DFRS as they lead incident control and clean up. I implore all residents to avoid the area to allow DFRS to do their jobs and prevent any fire from spreading," the mayor said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

