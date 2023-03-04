 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

  • Updated
  • 0
Overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

Smoke and flames billow from a tanker after it exploded on March 4 on US Route 15 in Maryland, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for the Maryland State Police (MDSP).

 @jam87530075/Twitter

One person died after an overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, causing damage to nearby homes and vehicles as city officials advised residents to avoid the area.

Flames and smoke billowed into the air after the truck tanker crashed into a tree and exploded on US Route 15 shortly before 12 p.m. ET in the western Maryland city, about 50 miles west of Baltimore, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for Maryland State Police (MDSP).

After several hours, the fire was put out and the hazardous materials, which were in the line of gasoline and diesel fuel, were contained, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Chief Tom Coe said during a news conference Saturday afternoon. The hazardous materials didn't reach the nearby Carroll Creek, which flows into the Monocacy River in Frederick County, Coe added.

Officials were working with the truck's owner to identify the liquids inside the tanker, Coe said.

The driver of the truck, whose identity has not yet been released, died in the crash, Snyder confirmed to CNN by phone. There were no other injuries or fatalities reported in connection with the crash or the fire, Coe said.

The explosion took place a month after a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, igniting a dayslong inferno, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.

During the Saturday news conference, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor acknowledged that many residents were concerned about the circumstances of the crash in light of the Ohio toxic train wreck, which happened February 3.

The mayor said none of the tanker's hazardous materials entered the city's sewer system, but officials will continue working with state investigators to make sure there are no lasting impacts.

"We will continue to monitor the environmental effects of this incident in the coming days and weeks ahead," O'Connor said.

Overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

Smoke and flames billow from a tanker after it exploded on March 4 on US Route 15 in Maryland, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for the Maryland State Police (MDSP).

Southbound lanes of the highway reopened around 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, while northbound lanes will remain closed for several hours as authorities investigate the crash, authorities said.

Six homes and five vehicles were damaged from the fire, the state police said in a news release.

The fire spread to a nearby home that is now uninhabitable, Coe said. Two adjoining homes also were slightly damaged by the heat of the fire, along with three cars, the chief added.

"I'm just grateful that this looks like a fairly routine kinid of accident that could occur on any highway anywhere in America and this is not anything more challenging than that," the mayor said. Earlier, O'Connor in a Facebook post urged residents to avoid the area.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told CNN he was in contact with Frederick officials and the agencies responding to the scene.

"My heart goes out to those affected by this tragedy in Frederick," Moore said. "...We are continuing to monitor the situation closely."

The state's Fire Marshal and Department of the Environment were notified and are responding to the crash, MDSP said.

"We are providing all available resources to assist with this incident. We will continue to support DFRS as they lead incident control and clean up. I implore all residents to avoid the area to allow DFRS to do their jobs and prevent any fire from spreading," the mayor said in the Facebook post.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you