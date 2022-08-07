Over 70 million Americans will swelter under heat alerts while 14 million people face the risk of flooding

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move
across the advisory area early this morning.
- These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour,
which will likely result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon,
Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron,
Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways. Flooding along creeks and small
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this
morning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain
are possible late tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

Over 70 million Americans will swelter under heat alerts while 14 million people face the risk of flooding

This week marked the fourth consecutive week where over 50% of the nation was under drought. The Northeast has developed a flash drought while much of the West continues under a megadrought. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar explains the difference between the two.

From Seattle to Oklahoma City to Boston, scorching high temperatures or torrential rainfall are on tap for much of the US.

More than 70 million Americans are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

"These alerts encompass portions of the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and Northeast including Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston," CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said.

Across the Midwest and the Northeast, temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal -- with heat index values soaring into the mid-90s to triple digits.

"The heat index across Kansas and Missouri could reach as high as 110 degrees later this afternoon," Brink said Sunday.

In the Northeast, heat index values around New York City could climb up to 100 degrees Sunday and 103 Monday.

"The heat will hold across the Northeast through mid-week before a slow-moving cold front brings more seasonable temperatures mid to late week," Brink said.

And in the Pacific Northwest -- which has suffered a brutally hot summer -- temperatures are expected to peak Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 90s and triple digits, Brink said.

While swaths of the US bake, others could get inundated with flooding.

Intense rainfall threatens parts of central US

More than 14 million are under flood watches Sunday, "with the most susceptible area for flooding being the Upper Mississippi Valley," the National Weather Service tweeted.

The NWS's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rain across parts of northeastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northwest Illinois for Sunday.

Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches has already fallen across this region over the last 24 to 36 hours, Brink said.

A flood watch is in effect across parts of southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, much of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois.

Another 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible in parts of northern Iowa and southern Wisconsin through Monday morning.

"The threat for flooding will remain as yet another round of heavy rain is forecast later tonight, which could lead to a higher end flood event if the rain trains over the same areas that are getting soaked this morning," Brink said.

