NTSB: FedEx plane was only 150 feet off ground when disaster was averted

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.3 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.0 feet on 02/12/2009.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.02  7 pm 3/02   4.6  3.8  3.5  3.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.18  8 am 3/02         0.06       5.00  12 am 3/03


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.2 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

NTSB: FedEx plane was only 150 feet off ground when disaster was averted

A FedEx plane was only about 150 feet off the ground when its pilots realized a Southwest jet was in the process of taking off on the same runway, and aborted its landing to avoid a potentially catastrophic fatal accident last month, federal safety investigators reported on March 2.

 Kirby Lee/AP

A FedEx plane was only about 150 feet off the ground when its pilots realized a Southwest jet was in the process of taking off on the same runway, and aborted its landing to avoid a potentially catastrophic fatal accident last month, federal safety investigators reported Thursday.

The report was from the National Transportation Safety Board, which looks into crashes and near crashes in the transportation industry. As is typical of a preliminary report such as this, the report did not assess any fault for the near miss.

The incident occurred early on February 4 at the international airport in Austin, Texas. CNN has previously reported the two planes came within 100 feet of one another, based on data from FlightRadar24. The NTSB's initial findings confirmed earlier reports that it was the FedEx pilot, not air traffic controllers, who detected the problem and told the Southwest plane to abort its takeoff.

NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy previously told CNN she believes the two planes came within 100 feet or less. Thursday's report said the NTSB is still analyzing data from the cockpit recorders and other information and has not determined their closest proximity.

"That is really close, far too close," Homendy told CNN's Pete Muntean in an interview ahead of Thursday's report. "It's a big concern for us."

The report said the Southwest plane was racing down the runway, picking up speed to take off, when the FedEx pilot warning came. The Southwest plane did take off, and veered sharply to the right as it became airborne. The FedEx plane veered to the left as it aborted its landing to avoid a possible collision.

The NTSB said it is still analyzing flight data and other information and has not determined the closest proximity between the planes.

There were 128 passengers and crew aboard the Southwest flight, and three crew members aboard the FedEx flight.

This is one of five near misses involving US commercial passenger aircraft in the last few months. There were no reports of injuries in any of the incidents.

