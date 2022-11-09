 Skip to main content
Nicole strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane

  • Updated
Nicole strengthens into a hurricane after striking the Bahamas and is heading toward the east coast of Florida

Sandbags are distributed Tuesday at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

 Joe Cavaretta/AP

