New home sales rose in November, defying expectations

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45
mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow
expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 to 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

New home sales rose in November, defying expectations

New home sales were up in November from the month before, even as prices remained elevated and buyers faced some of the highest mortgage rates of the year.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

New home sales were up in November from the month before, even as prices remained elevated and buyers faced some of the highest mortgage rates of the year.

Sales of newly constructed homes rose 5.8% in November from October, but were down 15.3% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. This is the second consecutive month of sales increases.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 last month, up from a revised 605,000 in October. Sales were down from last year's rate of 756,000.

Meanwhile, the median price for a new home dropped to $471,200, down from $493,000 the previous month. But it was still higher than the median price a year ago, which was $430,000.

"New home sales rose more than expected, but the big picture still is bleak for most Americans looking to buy," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. The median new construction home price still unaffordable for the average American household, especially at today's mortgage rates, he said.

In early November, mortgage rates reached their high for the year -- an average of 7.08% for a 30-year fixed-rate loan -- and have been falling since. Some buyers have taken advantage of the lower rates.

"The combination of high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty is still causing some hesitation among buyers, but an increase in sales is a positive indicator," said Kelly Mangold, a principal at RCLCO Real Estate Consulting. "November can traditionally be a time of slower sales due to the beginning of the holiday season, so it is promising that this year we are seeing sales activity increase."

Home builder sentiment has been down every month this year. But for the first time since April, builders registered an increase in future sales expectations this month, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

In addition, over 60% of builders are offering some kind of incentives to bolster sales, including providing mortgage rate buy-downs, paying points for buyers and offering price reductions, the NAHB said.

"Although there is a possible recession looming on the horizon, buyers remain optimistic enough to purchase now before possible additional rate hikes or other economic turmoil," said Mangold.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.