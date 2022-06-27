WMAQ reports that a new, $90 million Facebook Class Action lawsuit could bring large amounts of payouts to users.
According to a U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California press release, the court has granted "'preliminary approval' of a $90 million settlement with Facebook's parent company involving the famous 'Like' button."
The press release continues to state that the "Class Action Suit applies to Facebook users in the United States who, between April 22, 2010 and Sept. 25, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's "Like" button."
WMAQ reports that the deadline to submit a claim through Claims Administrator Angeion is September 22.
According to the Facebook Biometric Information Privacy Litigation website, checks from a previous Facebook settlement were paid out beginning May 9 in amounts from $200 to $400.