Netflix loses subscribers, but stops the bleeding

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things.

 Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, a number far lower than its own forecasts, which had projected that the streaming giant would lose two million subscribers.

Investors were clearly happy with the results. Netflix's stock jumped 8% on Tuesday in after hours trading.

Netflix said it would add another one million subscribers in the third quarter, which were a bit softer than Wall Street expectations.

So with Wall Street, Hollywood and the media world all hyper-focused on Netflix's subscription numbers, the company momentarily stopped the bleeding during a nightmare year.

This is a developing story.

