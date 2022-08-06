Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways. Flooding along creeks and small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this morning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible late tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields. &&