...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

Naomi Judd's public memorial will air on CMT

Wynonna and Ashley Judd are working with CMT and Sandbox Live to honor their mother late mother, Naomi Judd with a televised memorial.

The Judd sisters announced on April 30 that they had lost their mother "to the disease of mental illness." She was 76.

CMT announced on Wednesday that in cooperation with the Judd family, a public memorial service would air on the network as a commercial-free special at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The live celebration will be held at the former home of the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna and Ashley to present this live celebration of life for their mother Naomi," a statement about the event read. "While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have - music."

Performers and special appearances will be announced in the days to come.

