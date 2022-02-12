MLB talks...Rutgers upsets...Red Wings top Flyers

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement. Major League Baseball eliminated the penalty of a third-round amateur draft pick for exceeding the luxury tax threshold. Management maintained its plan to increase the threshold from $210 million to $214 million in both 2022 and 2023. Baseball increased its proposed threshold to $216 million in 2024, followed by $218 million and $222 million in the last two years of its proposal.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Rutgers downed a ranked team for the third straight game, beating No. 14 Wisconsin 73-65. The Scarlet Knights knocked off then-No. 13 Michigan State 84-63 a week ago Saturday and No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday. This marks the first time in program history they’ve beaten a Top 25 team in three consecutive games. Rutgers is 15-9 overall and is 4-1 against Top 25 teams this season. Wisconsin is 19-5 and dropped a half-game behind No. 13 Illinois in the Big Ten standings.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler had 20 points and 10th-ranked Baylor beat No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury. Flagler made his first five shots and had 13 points in the first half when 21-4 Baylor went ahead to stay. James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears. Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 forward forced into extended minutes with Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurt, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. Andrew Jones had 11 points for the 18-7 Longhorns. It’s their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season.
PHILADELPLHIA (AP) — Justin Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 15 Villanova rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 73-67 Saturday. Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10. Kadary Richmond and Tray Jackson had 16 points apiece for Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7). Myles Cale added 11 and Alex Yetna had 15 rebonds for the Pirates in the see-saw game that was last tied at 67.
DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss (greez) made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in four days, 4-2. Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists. Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.