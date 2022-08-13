 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Sunday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 PM CDT Saturday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say

  • 0

A high-altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. CNN's Gene Norman reports.

A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Cox, a Republican, said in a tweet he heard a loud boom while he was running in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning.

"We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations," his tweet continued.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City shared a screenshot of a radar map on Twitter showing two pink and red pixels over Davis and Morgan counties in Utah.

The agency said the pixels are "not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar," but they are likely a result of the meteor trail and flash.

Utah residents took to social media to share their videos capturing the loud boom heard in the area Saturday morning. One video, recorded by the Snowbasin Ski Resort's web camera, captured the meteor streaking across the sky.

Residents in Salt Lake City and South Jordan, which is about 20 minutes to the south, told CNN they heard the boom. Doorbell and home cameras recorded the sound from 8:30 a.m. to 8:32 a.m.

The meteor sighting took place at the tail end of the peak of Perseid meteor shower, which took occurred from Thursday through Saturday. This year's barely visible peak happened at 11 p.m. ET Friday and the shower is active between July 14 and September 1, according to EarthSky.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.