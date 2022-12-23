Meta agrees to pay $725 million to settle lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica data leak

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45
mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow
expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 to 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Weather Alert

Meta agrees to pay $725 million to settle lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica data leak

Meta agrees to pay $725 million to settle lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica data leak

Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a longstanding class action lawsuit accusing it of alllowing third parties to access private user information. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pictured at the annual F8 summit in San Jose.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a longstanding class action lawsuit accusing it of allowing Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private user information and misleading users about its privacy practices.

The proposed settlement would end the legal battle that began four years ago, shortly after the company disclosed that the private information of as many as 87 million Facebook users was obtained by Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that worked with the Trump campaign. The data leak sparked an intense international scandal for Facebook, drawing the scrutiny of regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

The lawsuit involved obtaining millions of pages of documents from Facebook and other related parties and hundreds of hours of depositions, including dozens of current and former Facebook employees.

The users settling with Facebook called the agreement the "largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action" in a motion to approve the settlement filed Thursday. They estimated that between 250 and 280 million people may be eligible for payments as part of the class action settlement.

The settlement is pending approval from a judge, who will hear the motion in March.

"We pursued a settlement as it's in the best interest of our community and shareholders," Meta spokesperson Dina Luce said in a statement. "Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program. We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront."

Meta did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement. In the motion to approve the settlement, the users who brought the suit pointed to changes Facebook has made in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica breach, including restricting third-party access to user data and improving communications to users about how their data is collected and shared.

The Cambridge Analytica leak began with a psychology professor who harvested data on millions of Facebook users through an app offering a personality test, then gave it to a service promising to use vague and sophisticated techniques to influence voters during a high-stakes election where the winning presidential candidate won narrowly in several key states.

A 2020 report by the UK Information Commissioner's Office later cast significant doubt on Cambridge Analytica's capabilities, suggesting many of them had been exaggerated. But the improper sharing of Facebook data triggered a cascade of events that has culminated in investigations and lawsuits.

The scandal prompted a global outcry that led to hearings, an apology tour from Zuckerberg and various changes to the platform. Facebook agreed in 2019 to a $5 billion privacy settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission over the privacy breach, and to a $100 million settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over claims that it misled investors about the risks of misuse of user data.

