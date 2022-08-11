 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man who allegedly threatened to detonate bomb near US Capitol to be released from jail

  • Updated
  • 0
The Capitol dome is seen here in November 2019 in Washington, DC. The man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol almost one year ago will be released from jail.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Floyd Ray Roseberry, who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol almost one year ago, will be released from jail after a judge determined Thursday that he was suffering side effects from improper medication at the time of the incident.

Roseberry, 50, suffers from mental health issues because of a traumatic childhood, his lawyers said. He was prescribed two medications by his primary care doctor -- who is not a psychologist -- in an effort to deal with his diagnosis.

But the two drugs had adverse side effects when taken together, and could cause manic and psychotic episodes, the psychologist who evaluated Roseberry told the court earlier this week. This was likely the case when Roseberry drove from North Carolina to Washington, DC, last August and falsely claimed he had a bomb, the psychologist said.

"The Court finds that proper medication and strict supervision will reasonably ensure that Mr. Roseberry does not pose a danger to the community," District Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote in his order releasing Roseberry.

Contreras noted that the psychologist who evaluated Roseberry, Dr. Teresa Grant, testified that she was "shocked" by what Roseberry was prescribed. The judge also noted that Roseberry came to the rescue of a DC Jail guard while incarcerated there, stepping in when the guard was assaulted from behind by an inmate.

Roseberry will be released under house arrest and will be monitored by a GPS ankle bracelet. He has pleaded not guilty. A trial date is not yet set.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.