Lyrics from Young Thug's songs are being used as evidence in his gang indictment

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Winnebago County through 700 PM CDT... At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Durand, or 12 miles south of Brodhead, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Durand and Lake Summerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH