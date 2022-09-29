Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Frederic Herodet and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, on September 27.
Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba on September 27 while on its trek toward Florida, where residents in some coastal areas are already evacuating. Waves are seen here kicking up under a dark sky in Batabano, Cuba.
Hurricane Ian flooding pictured in front of the Naples police station in Naples, Florida on September 28. The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of City of Naples residents, visitors, and first responders. The curfew is effective immediately until further notice.
Kim Pestana, right, a staff member from Plymouth Harbor, checks on a resident September 27 from the senior living facility at a hurricane shelter set up at Phillippi Shores Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida.
Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune/USA Today Network
Hurricane Ian is now a stronger and "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm that has begun lashing Florida with major flooding and ruinous winds as it advances on a large swath of the state's west coast.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man carries his children thru rain and debris in Pinar del Rio on September 27.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
People drive through debris in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on September 27.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
Workers board up the windows on the University of Tampa campus ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27.
Chris O'Meara/AP
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on September 27.
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Traffic builds along Interstate-4 in Tampa, Florida, on September 27.
Willie J. Allen Jr./AP
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rich Reynolds and his son John, 18, fill sandbags at Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa, Florida, on September 26.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Naples Police
Hurricane Ian is still pulling water out of the Hillsborough Bay and Hillsborough River near Tampa General Hospital.
CNN
An image shows a hurricane hunter's flight into Hurricane Ian.
Nick Underwood/NOAA
An image shows a hurricane hunter's flight into Hurricane Ian.
Nick Underwood/NOAA
An image shows a hurricane hunter's flight into Hurricane Ian.
Nick Underwood/NOAA
An image shows a hurricane hunter's flight into Hurricane Ian.
Nick Underwood/NOAA
An image shows a hurricane hunter's flight into Hurricane Ian.
Nick Underwood/NOAA
Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune/USA Today Network
cnnweather
Hurricane Ian has the potential within hours to inflict catastrophic floods and life-threatening storm surge in Florida. The hurricane caused power outages and damage across Cuba on September 27.
CNN
Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on September 28.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Orange juice futures are spiking.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County.