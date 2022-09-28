Leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines likely 'sabotage,' European leaders say

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Localized temperatures as low as 36 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La Salle Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&