 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

Kohl's holds off barbarians at the gate... for now

  • 0

Wall Street has attacked Kohl's from all directions over the past year. Activist investors have criticized the department store's strategy, blasted its CEO and tried to replace its board of directors.

Kohl's has beaten them back -- for now.

Kohl's said Wednesday that it re-elected all 13 of its board of director nominees at its annual shareholders' meeting, based on a preliminary vote tally.

Macellum Advisors, an activist investment firm, had put up its own slate of nominees to replace 10 of Kohl's board members, saying that the company should consider selling itself or spin off its e-commerce arm.

The results were a victory for Kohl's current leaders and a defeat for critics who wanted the retailer to pursue a different strategy under new leaders.

The department store sector has been under pressure for years, and Wall Street activists targeted Kohl's because its stock and performance has underperformed rivals such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.

"Investors voting for Kohl's to retain its current directors represents a much-needed confidence boost for Michelle Gass and her management team," Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at GlobalData, said in a note to clients. "We have seen far too many past Wall Street interventions in retail end in disaster."

It's still possible that Kohl's could agree to a sale, however. The company has previously said it engaged with more than 20 potential buyers for the company and on Wednesday, Kohl's said it was reviewing options.

"The [board] remains focused on running a robust and intentional review of strategic alternatives while executing our strategy to drive shareholder value," Peter Boneparth, Kohl's board chairman, said in a statement Wednesday. "Kohl's has a bright future ahead."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.