Jurors begin deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter

Weather Alert

...Brief Period of Strong Northwesterly Wind Gusts Into Early Afternoon... A cold front is currently shifting eastward into northwestern Illinois. Gusty southwest winds will abruptly shift to the northwest following its passage into early this afternoon. Wind gusts could briefly gust up to 50 mph with this wind shift before easing during the mid to late afternoon hours. Winds this strong will blow around loss objects and may create hazardous travel conditions for higher profile vehicles along north to south oriented roadways.