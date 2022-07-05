July Fourth celebrations in Highland Park, Illinois, end in terror after mass shooting leaves 6 dead and dozens injured

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Cook, Kane, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continuing to develop over the same areas. Widespread areas have received at least 1 inch of rain with isolated locations up to 2 inches. - Additional thunderstorms may produce up to 2 inches of rainfall in some areas. Additional rain may worsen flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Park Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&