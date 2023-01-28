Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to over 6 years in jail

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, and hazardous travel. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with locally higher possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and hazardous travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are expected to occur through mid evening. Northeast winds will gradually increase with gusts to 25 mph tonight, which may result in patchy blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&