As Twitter staff empties out, users fear the worst for platform

Weather Alert

...Isolated Snow Showers Continuing Through Rush Hour... Isolated snow showers will affect a few areas across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through the early morning hours. While the vast majority of the area will only see occasional flurries with no accumulation, there will be a few isolated snow showers that could result in greatly reduced visibility and some very localized accumulations of up to an inch. Snow covered roads and hazardous travel can be expected in the few areas that do experience snow showers. If traveling this morning and through the morning commute, be prepared to encounter isolated snow showers and locally snow covered roads.