...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida

  • Updated
  • 0

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says Ian is now a tropical storm. Although it is below the hurricane threshold, it will cause hurricane conditions in certain areas.

