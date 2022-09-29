Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Category 4 Hurricane Ian will soon make landfall on Florida's western coast. Parts of the state are being battered with hurricane-force winds and gusts. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has more from Bradenton, Florida.