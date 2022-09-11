Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen in DOJ investigation

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, in north central Illinois,
Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois,
McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated an area of moderate to
heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be
occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should
take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, in north central Illinois,
Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois,
McHenry.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through
tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with
amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen in DOJ investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen in DOJ investigation

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, here in New York City on February 17, says "the rule of law should apply to anyone."

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she believes Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen and not as a former President and potential future candidate when it comes to the Department of Justice's investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents.

"He's not the president, and we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office. So, I do think that, just like any American, if there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

"But I know it's not an easy call. And so, I don't want to inject my opinion into that difficult calculation. Because I don't know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don't want to do that. But if the evidence proves or seems to show that there are charges that should be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone," Clinton said.

The FBI executed a search warrant last month at the former President's Mar-a-Lago home and resort in Florida, seizing 11,000 documents, including more than 100 classified government records. On Friday, in the latest legal turn in the historic criminal investigation, the DOJ and Trump's lawyers submitted their respective nominees to serve as the "special master" to review the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and offered vastly different proposals for how the process should work.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said Sunday that while she "cannot predict what the Justice Department will do at the end of its investigation ... holding people accountable is central to our nation."

"Both as secretary of state and as a private citizen, I have answered every question, I've ever been asked. I've testified for eleven hours. I've, you know, been involved in anything that was asked of me to try to answer any kind of issues. I think that's the way the system is supposed to work," Clinton said.

Clinton faced scrutiny during the 2016 presidential campaign over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and the potential deliberate mishandling of classified information. An investigation by the State Department found there was no "persuasive evidence" of widespread mishandling of classified information in the controversy over her emails. Clinton was also cleared of wrongdoing by the FBI twice during the campaign.

Still awaiting a briefing

In a separate interview on "State of the Union" on Sunday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner told Bash that he has not yet been briefed on the possible damages from Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

"We have not been briefed," said the Virginia Democrat, who noted that the special master request has delayed any potential briefing. "I think we'll get some clarity on that in a couple days, and we expect to get that briefing."

Asked about Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Marco Rubio's comments that the seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago represented just a "storage argument," Warner insisted that "everyone on the Intelligence Committee" understands the importance of the investigation, while pointing out that he and Rubio had jointly requested a damage assessment.

In a recent interview with a Miami TV station, Rubio diminished the seriousness of the DOJ's investigation, saying, "I don't think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they have done, which is a full-scale raid."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Marshall Cohen, Kevin Bohn and Stephen Collinson contributed to this report.