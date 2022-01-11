Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball hit the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left, Terry Rozier scored 27 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three nights, 103-99. Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, and Miles Bridges added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won six of eight games and improved to 12-5 at home. Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.
UNDATED (AP) — The Green Bay Packers' offensive line got a boost in their regular-season finale as 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers returned from knee injuries. Bakhtiari was making his season debut. Myers hadn’t played since Oct. 17. More familiar faces could be back for the postseason. Cornerback Jaire Alexander hasn’t played since injuring his right shoulder Oct. 3 but has returned to practice. So has wide receiver Randall Cobb as he recovers from a core injury. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is cautiously optimistic that outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive tackle Billy Turner could practice this week.