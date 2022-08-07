 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet
ground is possible as more heavy rain is likely within the region
tonight into Monday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to the
Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will likely increase in coverage over at least parts of
northern Illinois into the overnight hours. There is high
uncertainty where specifically in the region this heavy
rainfall will occur and how much will fall, though there are
indications of near 2 inch hourly rainfall rates being likely
with any thunderstorms. This will create an increased flash
flood threat where the ground is already wet from
thunderstorms that occurred earlier today.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Group of masked men stole more than $2 million in diamond jewelry from Bronx store, police say

  • 0

Police in New York are seeking information about a group of masked men who quickly robbed a jewelry store in the Bronx of more than $2 million in jewelry.

A group of masked men in New York made off with more than $2 million in jewelry Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Security camera footage released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows a man in a white T-shirt and black hat peering through the glass door of Rocco's Jewelry in the Bronx before holding the door open and letting three people in masks run in. He then appears to stand as a lookout as the three men are inside.

In less than 30 seconds, the masked men in the video use a hammer to smash display cases and stuff trays of "a large amount of high-end diamond jewelry" into a bag, according to the NYPD. The police said they fled with approximately $2.15 million worth of jewelry.

The four men fled on foot, and no one was injured in the heist, the release said. The NYPD said it estimates the men are in their 20s.

Police said the man who held the door open for the others was buzzed in by an employee.

The NYPD is investigating the robbery, the police said. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case, according a tweet from NYPD Crime Stoppers.

CNN has reached out to Rocco's Jewelry for comment.

Tags

