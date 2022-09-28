Gas is pouring out of the Nord Stream pipelines. Here's what you need to know

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La Salle Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&